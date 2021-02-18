Mysuru: 19-year-old youth arrested for sexually assaulting dog

The police said that the dog has been rescued by the local civic authority and is undergoing medical tests.

Mysuru Police have filed a case against a 19-year-old youth and arrested him for sexually assaulting a street dog.

VV Puram police have booked the youth following a complaint from an animal activist, who submitted video evidence of the incident to the police.

The accused, identified as Somashekhar, has been booked under provisions of IPC 377 unnatural offences and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to FIR, on February 11, at about 9.45 pm, the accused was found sexually assaulting a stray dog in Gokulam 3rd Stage in Bengaluru and a passerby recorded the act on his mobile phone.

VV Puram police said that the man who recorded the video sent it to KB Harish, an Animal Welfare Officer at People For Animals (PFA).

“Based on the complaint by Harish we picked up Somashekhar and interrogated him and produced him before a Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody, ” VV Puram police inspector said.

