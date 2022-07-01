scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Mysore University employee found dead on day of retirement

The police said Krishnegowda, a resident of Kanakagiri in Mysuru, was to superannuate from service on June 30, but was found lying in a pool of blood.

By: Express News Service | Mysuru |
Updated: July 1, 2022 5:29:35 pm
Officers identified the victim as Krishnegowda (60), a group D worker at a PG department.(Representational)

An employee of the University of Mysore (UoM) was discovered dead with his throat slit in Mysuru on Thursday, the day of his retirement, the police said.

Officers identified the victim as Krishnegowda (60), a group D worker at a PG department. He was found lying in a pool of blood at Bhothal ground in Vidyaranyapuram police station boundaries in the city, they added.

The police said Krishnegowda, a resident of Kanakagiri in the city, was to superannuate from service on June 30. “Early on Thursday, Krishnegowda, a group D worker at a PG department, was discovered in a pool of blood. We are investigating the case, and so far, we have no information on the killers,” said Geetha Prasanna, DCP (crime).

