‘Mysore Sandal’ maker KSDL hits a historic Rs 2,016 crore turnover

Among the reasons for the increase in turnover of KSDL was the increase in the number of products, said Minister M B Patil.

In a first for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned enterprise involved in the manufacture of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, has recorded a turnover exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. It was achieved during the 2025-26 fiscal year when the company recorded a profit of Rs 507 crore.

The announcement was made by Industries Minister M B Patil at a news conference on Tuesday.

“It took KSDL 105 years to reach a turnover of ₹1,000 crore. The figure doubled to ₹2,000 crore in just four years. From a turnover of Rs 1,375 crore in 2022–23, the company has grown to Rs 2,016 crore over the past three years,” he said.