‘Mysore Sandal’ maker KSDL hits a historic Rs 2,016 crore turnover

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In a first for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned enterprise involved in the manufacture of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, has recorded a turnover exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. It was achieved during the 2025-26 fiscal year when the company recorded a profit of Rs 507 crore.
The announcement was made by Industries Minister M B Patil at a news conference on Tuesday.
“It took KSDL 105 years to reach a turnover of ₹1,000 crore. The figure doubled to ₹2,000 crore in just four years. From a turnover of Rs 1,375 crore in 2022–23, the company has grown to Rs 2,016 crore over the past three years,” he said.
Among the reasons for the increase in turnover of the public sector company was the increase in the number of products offered by KSDL. The company used to produce and market 34 products in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Over the past three years, 57 products were introduced by the company, taking the total number to 94, Patil said.
According to the minister, this was achieved by KSDL without any fresh recruitments or installing machinery. “Despite having a production capacity of 26,000 metric tonnes, efficient operations enabled production of 47,494 metric tonnes in 2025–26,” he said.
Regarding the company’s profits, Patil said that of the Rs 507 crore profit, Rs 157 crore will be paid as dividend to the government and Rs 5 cr will go to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The dividend amount has also seen an increase – from Rs 135 crore last fiscal to Rs 157 crore in the current fiscal year.
Patil said that KSDL has set a target of achieving a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. “To support this growth, a new manufacturing unit will be established on 50 acres in Vijayapura, for which ₹229 crore has been sanctioned,” he said.
To boost production, KSDL has floated tenders worth Rs 15 crore for the purchase of new machinery, apart from measures to expand exports and increase the presence of KSDL products across India, the minister added.
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