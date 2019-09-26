Mysore Dasara: Special trains and buses announced to ease travel

Following a huge demand for special services in the wake of the Mysore Dasara festival, special trains and buses have been announced by the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.

Two Suvidha special trains have been announced by the SWR commencing the onward journey on October 4 and return journeys to Bengaluru commencing on October 8.

“The SWR has decided to run Suvidha Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Dussehra festival,” a statement released on Thursday read.

The Bengaluru-Belagavi service (82567) will depart from Yesvantpur at 11 pm on October 4 to reach Belagavi at 11.15 am the next day. The train via Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwar will comprise one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 16 second-class sleeper coaches and two second-class with luggage cum brake-van.

The same train will commence its return journey (82658) at 7 pm on October 8 to reach Yesvantpur at 06.20 am the next day.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru service (82655) is scheduled to begin the journey from Yeshwantpur on October 4 at 10.20 pm to reach Mangaluru Junction at 8.30 am the next day. The service via Shravanabelagola and Hassan will comprise of one 3-Tier AC coach, 12 second-class sleeper coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

On its return journey, the Mangaluru-Bengaluru service (82656) will commence from Mangaluru Junction at 10.15 pm on October 8 to reach Yelahanka at 8 am on October 9 via Hassan, Shravanabelagola, and Yeshwantpur.

At the same time, the KSRTC will operate additional buses for the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat Club Class (multi-axle) services to help people visiting Mysuru during the auspicious Dasara season.

According to the KSRTC, one-day services will begin from Mysuru at 6am and will return in the evening daily from September 29 to October 10.

The one-day package tour in Karnataka Sarige vehicles named Giridarshini will cover Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, BR Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hills during the trip. The base fare for the same is fixed at Rs 350 for adults and Rs 175 for children.

Jaladarshini, another special package, will cover Golden Temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare forest, Nisargadhama, Rajaseat, Harangi reservoir, and KRS. The service will cost Rs 375 for each adult, while the same is fixed at Rs 190 for children.

The special service named Devadarshini will cover areas such as Nanjangud, Mudukuthore, Talkad, Somanathapura, and Srirangapatna. Each adult ticket will cost Rs 275 while each ticket for children will cost Rs 140.

Volvo multi-axle buses which will run for the one-day special package will be as follows:

The Marcera package covering Nisargadhama – Golden Temple, Harangi Dam-Raja seat, Abbi falls will cost Rs 1,200 and Rs 900 for adults and children respectively.

The multi-axle service for the Bandipur package covering Somnathpur-Talakadu-Gopala Swamy Betta-Bandipur-Nanjangudu will cost Rs 1,000 and Rs 750 for children respectively.

At the same time, the Shimsha package covering Shivana Samudra-Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu-Balmuri falls will cost Rs 800 for each adult ticket and Rs 600 for each child ticket.

A special inter-state service to Ooty from Mysuru will cover Ooty-Botanical garden- Italian and Rose garden, according to KSRTC officials. While the price for adult tickets are fixed at Rs 1,600, the same is Rs 1,200 for children.

The KSRTC has advised passengers to reserve tickets prior to the date of the journey either through online (www.ksrtc.in) or at computerised KSRTC ticket counters operated at key bus depots across and outside the state.

A total of 707 such ticket counters are operational in Karnataka and across neighbouring states, according to KSRTC’s passenger advisory.