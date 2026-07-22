From Facebook ad to Myanmar cyber scam camp: How 2 Karnataka men were cheated

Two men from Karnataka recently answered a Facebook ad for overseas jobs, only to be trafficked across three countries and held captive in a compound on the Myanmar-Thailand border, where they were allegedly forced into cyber fraud.

Their ordeal—detailed in a statement to the police—revealed how job aspirants across India were being lured with high-paying jobs that require travel to countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Laos or Cambodia, where many were then forced into cyber scams.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Cyber Command Unit announced that the two men from Kolar were rescued after a central government officer—the relative of one of the men was his driver—raised an alarm. The men arrived in Bengaluru on Monday and described how they were trafficked, compelled to work for a cyber-scam company, punished for mistakes, and deprived of food.

How the men fell for the scam

In his statement to the police, one of the victims, a 32-year-old, said he had completed schooling up to Class 12 and had four years’ experience in the business process outsourcing sector. He had quit his job and was looking for another opportunity when his friend showed him a Facebook ad for an overseas job.

“We clicked on the link and filled in details such as our names, education qualifications, passport numbers, etc,” the 32-year-old told the police.

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In the first week of July, the two men received an interview link. “The person who interviewed us did not reveal his face but asked a few basic questions. In two days, our visas and tickets for Bangkok were ready,” the man told the police.

On July 10, the men reached Bengaluru airport. Minutes before boarding, one of them received a WhatsApp call from a man who introduced himself as “Roy”, their manager. He allegedly asked them to send their photos once they boarded the flight.

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When they landed in Bangkok, a company cab was waiting for them. They travelled about 450 km, were asked to rest in a hotel, and were told that other new recruits would join them.

Crossing borders, entering Myanmar

After two hours of travel, the men and the “new employees” were left at a house in Moe Sot, along the Thailand-Myanmar border. The next day, the two were allegedly taken on a bike to the Myanmar border and left at a military camp. “The people who took us were wearing military uniforms. Ten of us travelled for another 440 km in a car,” one of the men told the police.

They were taken to a company in Myanmar’s Kayin State, where their passports were seized. “We were taken to a room and given an agreement copy to sign,” one of them said.

The next day, they walked into the workspace and realised that they had been cheated. “There were around 70-80 Indians from almost all states working on that floor. Chinese nationals controlled the company. There were Indians and Africans. Our job was to scam Indians living in the United States and siphon money from their accounts. Every move was monitored,” the police were told.

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According to the men, they were asked to work for 16 hours a day. They were allowed a mobile phone for an hour a day and were expected to sleep for six hours daily. “Guards would check our rooms. If they saw that we were not sleeping, we would be punished,” one said.

“First, they give us a warning. For the second violation, there would be 50 to 100 sit-ups, then 10 rounds of running, then electric shocks. In case of repeated violations, we would be sent to a dark room and fed only once a day,” the police were informed.

Realising they were trapped, the men informed their families.

Karnataka Police issue advisory

The Karnataka Cyber Command Unit informed the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and alerted diplomatic officials in Myanmar, leading to the men’s rescue.

“Such compounds typically lure people with promises of lucrative overseas jobs before forcing them to carry out cyber frauds, including romance and investment scams, targeting victims across the world,” Pranob Mohanty, Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said.

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Issuing an advisory, the CID urged job seekers to exercise caution while accepting overseas employment offers, particularly those advertising high-paying jobs in information technology, customer support, data entry or online marketing that require travel to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos or Cambodia.

Authorities said red flags include unsolicited job offers through social media or messaging platforms, recruiters insisting on immediate travel, promises of unusually high salaries with free accommodation, and demands to surrender passports or cross international borders through unauthorised routes.

The Cyber Command Unit advised citizens to independently verify employers, inform their families and local police before travelling abroad, register with the nearest Indian Embassy or consulate upon arrival, and report suspected cases of trafficking or illegal confinement to the nearest cyber crime police station, the national cybercrime helpline (1930), or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.