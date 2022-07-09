My birthday bash will send a political message, says former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Stating that next assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023 will be the last term in electoral politics, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Friday said that his 75th birthday party that is planned in a big scale on August 3 would definitely send a political message and that none in politics are ‘sanyasis’ (ascetics).

“There will certainly be a political message (from the event), are we ‘sanyasis’? Is Rahul Gandhi or Shivakumar a ‘sanyasi’? It will be there. Isn’t listing out our achievements during our five years tenure politics? Isn’t recalling my political journey a politics? It is there, nothing can be done without politics,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Widely seen as a show of strength, the birthday bash of Siddaramaiah planned in Davangere town, which according to him, is being organised “by Congress leaders and workers but not from the party platform”.

The event gains significance ahead of 2023 assembly polls in which Congress is looking to take on the BJP. However, the infighting between former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar continues as they reportedly differ over the celebrations. On Friday, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met and discussed various issues, including the birthday event of Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

The event is being held amid the heightening competition within the party as to who would be the possible CM face in 2023. “Party people will be attending the event, which is being organised as I turn 75, considering it a milestone. Though it is not on the party’s platform, party people are organising it,” he said.

The Siddaramaiah-75 Amrut Mahotsava Committee that takes care of hosting the event has 62 people, mostly Congress leaders, as vice-presidents, general secretaries and organising secretaries. There is a separate welcoming committee with 27 members.

Senior Congress leaders are holding key positions in the committee – R V Deshpande is its chairman, K N Rajanna president, Basavaraj Rayareddy general secretary, and Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and HC Mahadevappa are heading the reception committee.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar is reportedly not happy with Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash. In an apparent indication that he would also be in the CM race from Congress, Shivakumar had said that the birthday will not be celebrated by the party but everyone has their own choice to celebrate their birthday.

On whether it is an ‘apolitical’ event, Siddaramaiah said that only Congress leaders will be invited for the event and it is organised by his well-wishers and supporters.

According to party sources, the event will also highlight Siddaramaiah’s contributions to society and his achievements as a politician and chief minister. While the focus of the event is to send a strong message to both high command and his detractors within the party, it will also emphasise ‘AHINDA’ vote base. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym that stands for ‘Alpasankhyataru’ (minorities), ‘Hindulidavaru’ (Backward Classes) and ‘Dalit’ (Dalits).