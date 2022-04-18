Mutts asked to pay 30% commission for government grants, says Karnataka seer

A Lingayat seer, Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt, has said that officials of the Karnataka government demand 30 per cent commission from mutts to release funds, drawing a promise from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to look into the allegation.

“The corruption has reached this level. The officials say that they cannot be released until the commission is paid,” the seer said on Monday while speaking at the Sankalpa Yatra programme in Bagalkot district. “For cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, funds are like ice creams but by the time they reach north Karnataka, we get only ice-cream sticks,” he said.

Reacting to the allegation, Bommai said that the government would conduct a thorough investigation if the seer provided details. “Dingaleshwara Swamiji is a revered seer, a Mahatma. It is not enough if the head of a mutt just issues a statement. If he could provide details as to who demanded the commission, to whom it was paid, how much was paid and all the related details, I will ensure a thorough investigation,” he said.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP government saying the seer’s allegation showed how deep-rooted corruption was in the state.