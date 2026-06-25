Ignoring warnings, group enters river Cauvery for photos; 4 of family die

Three members of a family drowned after trying to rescue another (Express photo/Special arrangement. Image enhanced using AI).

A family outing to a temple ended in tragedy when five people, including four women from the same family, drowned in the Cauvery River near Muthathi in Karnataka’s Mandya district Wednesday evening. This was after a desperate rescue attempt went wrong in an area marked by deceptive depths and strong underwater currents.

The victims, Chaitra, 20, Shwetha, 38, Vijayamma, 50, Priyanka, 28, and Mahesh, the driver of the rented vehicle they had travelled in, were natives of Channapatna and residents of Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli area.

According to the police, six family members, including a four-year-old child, travelled to Mandya district for a pilgrimage. The group first visited the Kabbalamma Temple and later reached the Muthathiraya Temple at Muthathi around 4 pm. After offering prayers, they went to the nearby Cauvery River, said the police.