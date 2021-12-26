Those who underwent religious conversion should be brought back to Hinduism: Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said Muslims or Christians, who have undergone religious conversion, should be brought back into the fold of Hinduism. He added that all mutts and temples should have “annual targets” for the completion of such religious re-conversions.

“There are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back to Hinduism,” the BJP MP, who is also the Yuva Morcha national president, said at a valedictory event at Sri Krishna Mutt.

He added, “All the mutts and temples should have annual targets to bring back people to Hindu religion. For instance, there were people who had to undergo religious conversion because of Tipu Sultan. That is why it is important to bring these people back to the fold of Hinduism. That is the only way a renaissance can happen.”

Surya’s statements come at a time when the state has witnessed massive protests over The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion Bill, which has been passed in the Assembly. The bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage.

Surya further said, “Our own brothers have converted from Hindu religion which is tolerant, scientific, progressive and forward-looking. It is our responsibility to bring them back to their original faith.”

During the anti-CAA protests, Surya had courted controversy saying that only the “uneducated, illiterate, and puncture-wallahs” were protesting against the Act.

Further asserting that Hindus must enjoy political power as they enjoy numerical majority, he added, “There were many Muslim youths who want to celebrate Tipu Jayanthi. Why none of didn’t these people celebrate APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary? Kalam had visited mutts and played Hindu devotional music. That will be difficult to accept for a true Muslim.”

Surya further added that there was a time when people thought abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir were impossible but these are realities today.