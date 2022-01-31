Muslim youth’s murder: Cop suspended in Karnataka over lapses

The Karnataka Police has suspended the Circle Inspector of Nargund station in Gadag district for failing to take stock of the situation and maintain law and order which led to the murder of a 19-year-old on January 17.

North Western Range Inspector General of Police N Satish Kumar issued the suspension order to Nandishwar Kumbar on grounds of dereliction of duty in handling the case properly.

On the day in question, hate speeches were allegedly made by a group led by a Bajrang Dal leader against members of a minority community. Around 7.15 pm that day, a group of seven to eight people including the Bajrang Dal leader allegedly chased and stabbed hotel worker Shamir Subhansad Shahpur. Shamir was returning home after work with his friend Shamshir Pathan (19) when they were attacked. Shamshir managed to escape with injuries.

According to police sources, a few communal incidents preceded the murder and one of the accused had also organised a rally at which calls were allegedly made for violence against Muslims. However, the police had only registered a case for breaking Covid protocols.

A fact-finding report by Bahutva Karnataka, a citizens’ organisation, has alleged the hand of the RSS and Bajrang Dal behind the incident. According to the report, “Naragund has witnessed sporadic instances of minor Hindu-Muslim tensions in the past. However, the last two years have seen a steady rise in hate speeches and the harassment of Muslims, with the intensity peaking since November, 2021.”

On January 17, led by the Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade, hate speeches were made against Muslims calling them “terrorists” with the orators saying “we will not spare them”, it said.

Bahutva Karnataka said the attack on Shamir and Shamshir was not an isolated incident but a consequence of systematic forms of targeted violence against Muslims fuelled by hate speeches. In all the cases in Nargund, the victims have been young Muslim boys, including two schoolgoing boys, belonging to economically backward sections. Police inaction led to the violence, the committee said.

The group has demanded a fair investigation into the incidents and strong action against hate speeches.