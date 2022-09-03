scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Muruga Mutt row: Journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff’s arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Muruga Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of school girls.

He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Source: Twitter/PSainath)

Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath has said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Muruga Mutt in 2017.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of school girls.

“In solidarity with the? survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017,” Sainath said in one of the tweets.

He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No word is strong enough to condemn such offences against children, the eminent journalist said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO ‘OdaNadi’ to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils.

He also appealed to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...Premium
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...

The pontiff has been remanded in police custody till September 5 in connection with the case.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:51:32 am
Next Story

US senators condemn bulldozer display at India Day Parade in New Jersey

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant
Delhi Confidential

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant

Premium
Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled
Newsmaker

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates
Daughter dies after vaccination

Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement