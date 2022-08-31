scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Muruga Mutt case: Victims of alleged sexual assault by seer record statement before magistrate

The Chitradurga district police produced the two victims in the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) to record their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of their investigations.

A case lodged has been lodged against Muruga Mutt head Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru and three others, by the Mysuru police on August 26 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape. (File)

Two minor girls, who have accused the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district of sexual assault, Tuesday recorded statements before a magistrate.

The Chitradurga district police produced the two victims in the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) to record their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of their investigations. Statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC can be considered key evidence in a crime.

Also Read |Karnataka: I will come out clean, says Muruga mutt pontiff on sexual assault charges

A case lodged has been lodged against Muruga Mutt head Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru and three others, including a woman warden of the hostel of the mutt where the girls lived, by the Mysuru police on August 26 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape.

Two girls, aged 16 and 15, told members of the state Child Welfare Committee they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the mutt in Chitradurga and were residents of a hostel there. They left the mutt hostel in July.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

On Monday, the second additional district and sessions court in Chitradurga issued notices to the legal officer of the Mysuru district Child Protection Unit, who filed the police complaint against the seer, and the minor girls after Shivamurthy Murga Sharanaru sought anticipatory bail. The sessions court has posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt to September 1.

The Chitradurga police are yet to officially question the seer in the case although he was briefly in their care on Monday morning. There is an apprehension of political interference in the case as the seer enjoys political support across the state and the Chitradurga region where the mutt is located. There have been calls to move the case out of Chitradurga to facilitate a fair investigation.

Must Read |Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, court issues notice to victims, child welfare officer

There is also growing pressure on the Karnataka Police to arrest the seer in the wake of the allegations. With one of the victims being identified as a Dalit, several Dalit groups have staged protests in Chitradurga demanding the seer’s arrest. The BJP government is wary protests may during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Dakshina Kannada region on September 2.

Advertisement

The former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has claimed that the charges against the seer are false. “There is no truth in it. After the completion of the investigation he will come out clean,” Yediyurappa said. The seer belongs to the Lingayat community which views Yediyurappa as its main political leader.

More from Bangalore

“A POCSO case is registered and there is a kidnapping case as well. The police have registered two cases and are investigating the matter. In this situation, it would be inappropriate to comment. The police have full independence to investigate and the truth will come out,” said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai two days ago.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:15:38 am
Next Story

In Delhi, construction sites under MCD radar for mosquito breeding

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement