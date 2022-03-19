Murder threat against Karnataka HC Chief Justice over hijab judgement, plaint filed

The police have registered a case after a video of a person threatening to murder Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and others surfaced on social media in the wake of the recent judgement of the Court upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

A complaint in this regard was filed by advocate Umapathi S with the registrar general of Karnataka High Court on Saturday.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Bommai approves Rs 134-crore Devatkal lift irrigation project

The complainant said that he received a video on WhatsApp, wherein a person could be seen publicly threatening Chief Justice Awasthi by referring to the alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge, who was killed while he was taking a morning walk.

The complainant said, “The speaker also makes a similar threat to the Chief Justice of Karnataka by stating that people know where he goes for a walk. Further, he makes a reference to… his visit to Udupi Mutt with family members… He also talks about the court judgement in very vulgar language.”

The complainant added that the video was probably shot in Madurai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Gita in schools part of moral education: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Another advocate Sudha Katwa filed a complaint regarding the video with the Cubbon Park police station and a case has been registered under Sections 506 (1), 505 (1) (c), 505 (1) (b), 153A, 109, 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, the three-member bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa, recently upheld the state government’s order banning hijab inside the classroom stating that it was not an essential practice in Islam.