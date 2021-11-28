Cancel ‘controversial figure’ Munawar Faruqui’s show, Bengaluru police to organisers

Calling standup comedian Munawar Faruqui a ‘controversial figure’, Bengaluru police have insisted on cancelling his show scheduled to be held in the Karnataka capital on Sunday.

A letter was sent by the Ashok Nagar police on Saturday to the Curtain Call, the organisers of the show. “It is learnt that cases have been registered against him (Munawar Faruqui) in several states. There is credible information that several organisations oppose this standup comedy show and this could create chaos and could disturb the public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems,” it said.

Munawar Faruqui is supposed to perform at Good Shepherd Auditorium at 5 pm with his show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’. Sidharth Das, one of the organisers of the programme, confirmed to The Indian Express that they had received the communication from the police and are discussing the situation.

A senior police officer said: “Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure and many states have banned his shows. He has been banned for making controversial statements against a specific religion. The organisers gave a letter on 15 November seeking police protection (for the show) and we have cancelled it.”

Activist Vinay Srinivas said that the police are putting pressure on organisers to cancel the show and that it violated freedom of speech and expression, and the citizens’ right to receive information.