Right-wing group urges police to deny permission for Munawar Faruqui’s April 18 show in Bengaluru

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A right-wing group has urged the Bengaluru police to deny permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s proposed show scheduled for April 18, citing concerns over alleged past controversies and potential law and order issues. Faruqui is scheduled to bring his stand-up special ‘Dhandho’ to Bengaluru on Saturday.
In a representation submitted to the police commissioner on Thursday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said Faruqui’s previous performances had led to complaints across the country and could “hurt public sentiments” if allowed in the city.
The group referred to a 2021 case registered in Indore, where Faruqui was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. He was arrested and later granted bail by the Supreme Court. The group also claimed that the comedian’s shows had faced objections or cancellations in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad.
Citing these instances, the Samiti urged the police to “carefully assess the situation” and take preventive measures, including cancelling the event if necessary, to maintain public order. It stated the request aimed to safeguard law and order and ensure harmony among all sections of society.
Police officers, however, said they have not yet received such a representation, adding that the jurisdictional police would examine the matter if a request is submitted.
Faruqui’s shows have faced disruptions in Bengaluru in the past as well. In November 2021, a performance was called off following objections and concerns raised over law and order. The show, titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, was again cancelled in the city in August 2022 after police said the organisers had not obtained prior permission.
At the time, a senior police officer stated that the event was cancelled primarily due to a lack of permission, even as certain groups had submitted complaints alleging that the comedian’s content was objectionable.
Further developments regarding the April 18 show are awaited.
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