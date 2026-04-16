Right-wing group urges police to deny permission for Munawar Faruqui’s April 18 show in Bengaluru

A right-wing group has urged the Bengaluru police to deny permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s proposed show scheduled for April 18, citing concerns over alleged past controversies and potential law and order issues. Faruqui is scheduled to bring his stand-up special ‘Dhandho’ to Bengaluru on Saturday.

In a representation submitted to the police commissioner on Thursday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said Faruqui’s previous performances had led to complaints across the country and could “hurt public sentiments” if allowed in the city.

The group referred to a 2021 case registered in Indore, where Faruqui was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. He was arrested and later granted bail by the Supreme Court. The group also claimed that the comedian’s shows had faced objections or cancellations in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad.