Mumbai airport’s main runway shut after heavy rain, several flights diverted to Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru faced congestion today as several flights were diverted here from Mumbai after heavy rains brought the Maximum City to a standstill. A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur-Mumbai, SG6237, overshot the main runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport close to midnight, halting operations on it.

Advertising

Confirming the same, KIA officials issued a passenger advisory on Tuesday warning them about congestion at the airport. “Flights have been diverted from Mumbai to Bengaluru due to technical issues at the Mumbai airport. This is likely to cause congestion at the BLR Airport. Passengers are requested to contact airlines for updates. Apologies for the inconvenience,” it read.

Air Vistara announced the cancellation of 14 flights to/from Mumbai, out of which four are from/to Bangalore. Two Mumbai-Bangalore flights (UK 805 and UK 851) and two other Bangalore-Mumbai flights (UK 806 and UK 852) are cancelled, according to a statement from Air Vistara due to “runway restrictions after a runway incident last evening involving another airline at Mumbai Airport.” The airline has promised a full refund to customers impacted by the cancellation.

Follow Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines have promised a change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from Mumbai till July 3. “Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status,” a tweet from their official handle reads.

Advertising

A couple of SpiceJet Bangalore-Mumbai flights were also delayed at the same time. While flight SG 6351 suffered a 4 hours 15 minutes delay, SG438 arrived 2 hours 20 minutes after the scheduled arrival time at Mumbai airport.

However, officials at the Bengaluru International Airport clarified that operations were not impacted in the airport even in the wake of unscheduled arrivals.

Read | Mumbai rains all you need to know: Public holiday declared, air and rail operations affected

“Owing to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai Airport, 12 flights were diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Scheduled departures to Mumbai experienced minor delays with no disruption for arriving flights. As the weather in Mumbai improved, flights were cleared for take-off,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com