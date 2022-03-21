Multipurpose women’s cooperatives to be set up with 90% govt share: Karnataka CM Bommai

Multipurpose women’s cooperative societies with 90 per cent share capital from the state government would be launched in every taluk, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to present the ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award organised by Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited, Karnataka State Housing Cooperative Society and the Cooperation Department.

Bommai also announced a milk producers bank. “Milk cooperative societies in the state have annual revenue of Rs 36,000 crore. The state government has decided to establish a milk producers bank with an intention to ensure that the profit goes to milk producers. An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget to establish this ‘Ksheera Samridhi Bank’. Orders in this regard would be issued soon,” Bommai said.

“The Yeshasvini programme (a cooperative health care scheme) has been reintroduced for the farmers. The state government is bearing the Rs 12,000-crore power bill of farmers’ pump sets which is a result of our senior leader BS Yediyurappa’s far-sighted vision for farmers’ welfare. Under the Prime Minister’s ‘Krishi Samman Yojana’, the state and Union governments are paying Rs 2,800 crore annually for 45 lakh farmers in the state,” Bommai said.

Bommai also suggested that the cooperative sector can be a viable alternative to capitalism or communism. “The cooperatives should not become bosses. They should make way for others on completion of their term. The cooperative sector should remain cooperative. It is not wrong to say that the cooperative sector is the answer to capitalism and communism, Bommai said.