Bengaluru traffic regulations for Muharram: Hosur Road blocked till 6.30 pm; avoid Johnson Market-Elgin Flour Mill stretch

Bengaluru traffic regulations for Muharram: Vehicular movements on select areas of Hosur Road in Bengaluru will be halted from 11 am to 6.30 pm on Tuesday, in the wake of the annual Muharram congregation and procession conducted by Anjuman-E-Imamia.

“The procession will be taken out on Hosur Road, from Johnson Market to Elgin Flour Mill. Hence, the movement of all types of Vehicles is prohibited from 11 am to 6.30 pm. Vehicles moving on Hosur road can use alternative routes to join their destination,” an advisory issued by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) reads.

As per the advisory, vehicles coming from Adugodi, Anepalya should take a left turn at Cemetery cross and move on Berlie Street and further ahead.

At the same time, vehicles coming from Richmond Circle, Nanjappa circle should take a right turn at CMP junction and move towards Anepalya. Oncoming traffic from D’souza circle and Brigade Road intending to move on Hosur Road from Ashok Nagar signal (Vellara Junction) should move straight and take a left turn at Rhenius street to move towards Nanjappa Circle, CMP Junction, and Anepalya or go towards Richmond Circle – Shanthinagar to move further ahead.

Meanwhile, traffic cops suggest two-wheelers and four-wheelers coming from D’souza Circle and Brigade Road to take the following route. “Vehicles that intend to go towards Anepalya via Ashok Nagar signal on Hosur Road can move on Mother Theresa Road- Neelasandra Main Road and join Anepalya and move further ahead,” a traffic officer from the BTP headquarters told Indianexpress.com.