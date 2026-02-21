Another arrest in MUDA defamation case: Personal enmity led accused to provide false information to activist, say police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru city cyber crime police Saturday arrested an accused in connection with a case involving fake documents and morphed audio clips circulated to defame G B Natesh, a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and former commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The accused has been identified as Vinod B N, a resident of Bogadi, Mysuru.
According to the complaint, Snehmayi Krishna, a Mysuru-based activist, allegedly used his Facebook account to share fabricated documents, altered photographs, and manipulated audio clips targeting Natesh. The police Friday said they arrested Krishna, who in 2024 filed a complaint alleging corruption in the allotment of 14 housing sites by MUDA to the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Police investigations indicate that the alleged defamation stemmed from personal enmity involving the accused Vinod. The police said that Vinod, reportedly due to disputes over business dealings, allegedly shared misleading information with Krishna, who then circulated it on social media without verifying its authenticity.
“Vinod contacted Snehmayi Krishna to incite hatred against Natesh and for profit, and in this way gave false information to Snehmayi Krishna. He did not verify the information and shared it on social media, allegedly intending to defame him and damage his reputation,” the press release said.
Vinod was issued a notice, appeared for questioning, and, following further examination and supplementary evidence, was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court. Meanwhile, Krishna is also being questioned further.
In addition, a separate complaint has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station against Krishna for allegedly spreading false information. Authorities have collected digital evidence, including social media posts, mobile numbers, and vehicle registration details. Preliminary findings confirm that the circulated content was false and misleading.
Further investigation is ongoing, the police said.
