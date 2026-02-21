Another arrest in MUDA defamation case: Personal enmity led accused to provide false information to activist, say police

The Bengaluru police said Vinod contacted Krishna to incite hatred against former MUDA commissioner Natesh (Image generated using AI).

The Bengaluru city cyber crime police Saturday arrested an accused in connection with a case involving fake documents and morphed audio clips circulated to defame G B Natesh, a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and former commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The accused has been identified as Vinod B N, a resident of Bogadi, Mysuru.

According to the complaint, Snehmayi Krishna, a Mysuru-based activist, allegedly used his Facebook account to share fabricated documents, altered photographs, and manipulated audio clips targeting Natesh. The police Friday said they arrested Krishna, who in 2024 filed a complaint alleging corruption in the allotment of 14 housing sites by MUDA to the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.