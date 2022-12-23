Mud roads built inside Karnataka’s Moorkannugudda forest, senior officer calls construction illegal

Officials of the Karnataka Forest Department, who have been raising an alarm over the construction of resorts and homestays in the Moorkannugudda forest area in Sakleshpura, informed The Indian Express that mud roads have been built and are used by four-wheelers to ferry tourists.

A senior forest officer on condition of anonymity said, “Driving four-wheelers inside the forest area is illegal. Moreover, construction of mud roads without the permission of the forest department is also a violation. Nobody can form a road. These resorts are being given electricity connection by CHESCOM (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited Mysore).”

Moorkannugudda forest connects with the Kempu Hole and Kabbinale Reserve Forests. (Express Photo) Moorkannugudda forest connects with the Kempu Hole and Kabbinale Reserve Forests. (Express Photo)

The officials stated that 7,938.38 acre of the land in Moorkannugudda was declared as a forest under Section 4 (notification under which land is declared as a forest area) in the year 1922. For the said area to be declared as a reserve forest, the state government should publish a notification under Section 17 of the Karnataka Forest Act which is yet to be done.

Meanwhile, over the last few years, the forest department and the revenue department officials are at loggerheads over the custody of the 7,938.38 acre of the forest land.

“The Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, which came into effect in the year 1969, clearly states ‘any forest which has been notified as a State Forest under the Mysore Forest Act, 1900 or as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Madras Forest Act, 1882 shall be a reserved forest under this Act.’ The forest department has been protecting 7,938.38 acres of the forest land for several years. We are trying to resolve the issue with the revenue department but that does not mean that resorts will start coming up in the forest area,” the forest department official said.

Moorkannugudda forest connects with the Kempu Hole and Kabbinale Reserve Forests.

Last month, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) officials found that nine homestays/lodges/resorts were illegally functioning within the enclosure of BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. In a detailed report, the NTCA asked the Karnataka forest department to take action against the violators.