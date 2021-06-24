MTB Nagaraj takes charge of Bengaluru Rural, Ashoka eyes Bengaluru Urban

The Karnataka government has notified the appointment of Sugar and Municipal Administration Minister N Nagaraju (known as MTB Nagaraj) as the in-charge of the Bengaluru Rural district, replacing Revenue Minister R Ashoka who held the position earlier.

Nagaraj, who was earlier in charge of Kolar district, had been lobbying for the post as it includes the Hoskote assembly constituency that he had represented earlier. He was made MLC after losing the bypolls in 2019. Following that, he switched over to the BJP from Congress which also led to his disqualification as an MLA.

Speaking about the change in guard, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Ashoka “had himself insisted that Nagaraj be made in-charge of Bengaluru Rural district”.

Ashoka, who represents the Padmanabhanagar constituency in the Karnataka capital, has been pulling strings to be made Bengaluru Urban in-charge minister, a coveted spot in the cabinet. At present, CM Yediyurappa has kept the portfolio with himself in a bid to keep things in balance as lobbying for the same is intense, sources in the party said.

Meanwhile, the CM has hinted that Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar would be asked to take over responsibilities of Kolar district. However, party sources say that Yogeshwar was in favour of getting the district in-charge ministership of Ramanagara district as his home turf Channapatna constituency falls under it. However, following his recent fallout with CM Yediyurappa, there does not remain much chance of him replacing Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan as the minister in-charge of Ramamagara district.

With the BJP executive meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, and another party office bearers’ meeting a day before, lobbying is expected to intensify in the coming days.