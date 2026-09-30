Loud explosion and thick smoke reported at MRPL refinery in Mangaluru 

The explosion at the MRPL refinery was reported around 12.25 pm. (Screengrab)

A loud explosion was reported on the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site.

The refinery is located at Kuthethoor, north of Mangaluru city. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature and cause of the explosion reported around 12.25 pm.

Residents in nearby areas including Jokatte, Kavoor, and Yeyyadi reported hearing a loud boom, while some of them felt the impact of the explosion.

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“This is a plant near our house. The incident happened around 12.30 pm. The explosion was very loud, and the windows and gate of our house were damaged. We also noticed damage in some other nearby residential areas, including shattered glass panes and damaged walls,” a resident near the refinery told the media.