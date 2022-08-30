BJP MP Lahar Singh suggests transferring POCSO case against seer outside Karnataka

Lahar Singh Siroya, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, has suggested transferring out of the state the sexual assault case against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is yet to be arrested.

“If there is even an iota of doubt that interests of justice will be served better if this case is transferred outside Karnataka, then that too should be considered. An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the very influential Muruga mutt in Chitradurga. Minor girls have made serious allegations of sexual harassment…” Siroya said in a press release issued on Monday.

“Each time something like this happens, it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings and in our own people. As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially. The Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics and interference in this case. The girls deserve nothing but justice,” he said.”In this case, not only perceptions matter, but restoring confidence in the health of our society is very important…”

The statement came after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said the sexual abuse charges pressed last week by two inmates of the mutt’s hostel aged 15 and 16 were false. “It is a false charge. There is no truth in it and after the completion of the investigation, he will come out clean,” the BJP leader and Lingayat strongman said.

Earlier, the pontiff of the Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt in Chitradurga addressed a public gathering and said he would come clean out of the controversy, behind which he alleged a conspiracy.

The seer has approached a Chitradurga court for anticipatory bail and it will hear the matter on Thursday.