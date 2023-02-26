Movie makers in Karnataka show interest in bringing IPS vs IAS officers’ spat to silver screen

While the bitter public spat between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka is yet to reach a logical end, Kannada directors have shown interest in directing a movie based on the episode. Two directors have already approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to register titles of movies purportedly based on the plot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KFCC president Ba Ma Harish said: “Producer Praveen Shetty has come up with two titles… one of them is Rohini IAS and director Nithyananda Prabhu has approached the KFCC to register the title R vs R. Both have filed applications but we will bring the issue before the committee before taking a decision.”

The row between the two officers began recently when Roopa levelled 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. Later, Sindhuri and Rohini both filed complaints before Karnataka chief secretary Vandita Sharma. Rohini also approached the court which issued a temporary injunction against 59 media organisations and IPS officer Roopa from publishing and broadcasting defamatory content about Rohini Sindhuri. The state government also transferred both officers without giving any postings.

Ba Ma Harish said, “Usually, a film title is registered… and if there are sensitive subjects… We ask for a synopsis of the movie or to share the storyline. In this case, the committee is going to decide about it on Monday.”

Prabhu said, “A storyline on the lines of two women officers fighting was there for the past eight months and Manjunath (a story writer) was working on it. It is just a coincidence that the officers’ spat came at the same time. We are planning to start shooting in May this year. Our story is quite different from what we have witnessed. It is about two women officers whose ego clash leads to a lot of drama but will end on a positive note. It is a female-oriented story.”

A source said, “It is usual for production houses to register film titles based on major events.”