Movement of vehicles in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park to continue: Karnataka govt

Vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park — popular as Bengaluru’s major lungspace — will continue amid calls for traffic ban by activists, according to a recent government decision communicated to the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka government clarified its decision in a response to a contempt petition filed by Cubbon Park Walkers Association. According to government officials, the submission filed by the government’s advocate included the opinions of all departments concerned in the process.

Later, the Division Bench which comprised Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda dropped the contempt of court proceedings, allowing the petitioner Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association to challenge the government’s decision.

The Division Bench also noted that the state government did comply to the HC direction to consider the representation submitted by the Association in October 2020 to consider regulation in the movement of the vehicles, if not a complete traffic ban.

Interestingly, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed last year by a five-month-old baby, seeking a ban on traffic movement inside Cubbon Park. The plea filed by Kian Medhi Kumar, through his father, states that the level of suspended particulate matter and carbon monoxide at Cubbon Park had reduced significantly when the lockdown was in force between March 24 and May 20.

A notice was then served by the HC to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru City Traffic Police, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport to respond to the petition.