Movement Disorders Awareness Week begins at NIMHANS

The Department of Neurology along with the Department of Psychiatric Social Work at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Parkinson’s Disease Society of Karnataka and Movement Disorders Society of India is organising the ‘Movement Disorders Awareness Week’ at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, from Wednesday. The awareness week will continue till November 26.

Dr Pramod Pal, Professor, Department of Neurology, NIMHANS, said, “Through this event, we hope to spread awareness about the various types of movement disorders, their underlying causes and current available treatment options. From November 23 till 25, we will be conducting a patient and caregiver education programme in the outpatient department (OPD) premises of NIMHANS.”

He added, “Educational videos will be displayed along with interactive talks about movement disorders. In addition, printed materials about various movement disorders will be distributed. On November 26, the general public can interact with the multidisciplinary team of specialists from Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Psychiatric Social Work, Clinical Psychology, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Speech Pathology and Audiology and Dietetics.”

Speaking with indianexpress.com, he said that the term movement disorders refer to a group of neurological conditions that cause either increased movements or reduced or slow movements. “Several well-known diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and Huntington’s disease, fall under movement disorders. Patients affected by such diseases present with a wide spectrum of clinical features which include slowness, stiffness and difficulty in walking (Parkinsonism), shaking or trembling of hands and legs,” Pal added.

He said, “We have evaluated 2,035 patients at the Neurology OPD and Movement Disorder Clinic at NIMHANS. We have found that many patients have the onset of Parkinson’s disease at less than 45 years of age. This is the onset of the disease at a young age. Parkinson’s disease was always considered to be a disease of the elderly. However, this simple concept of Parkinson’s disease being a geriatric illness has been challenged over the past few decades by several studies that have consistently demonstrated an early onset of the disease.”