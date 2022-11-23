scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Movement Disorders Awareness Week begins at NIMHANS

On November 26, the general public can interact with the multidisciplinary team of specialists.

The awareness week will continue till November 26.

The Department of Neurology along with the Department of Psychiatric Social Work at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Parkinson’s Disease Society of Karnataka and Movement Disorders Society of India is organising the ‘Movement Disorders Awareness Week’ at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, from Wednesday. The awareness week will continue till November 26.

Dr Pramod Pal, Professor, Department of Neurology, NIMHANS, said, “Through this event, we hope to spread awareness about the various types of movement disorders, their underlying causes and current available treatment options. From November 23 till 25, we will be conducting a patient and caregiver education programme in the outpatient department (OPD) premises of NIMHANS.”

He added, “Educational videos will be displayed along with interactive talks about movement disorders. In addition, printed materials about various movement disorders will be distributed. On November 26, the general public can interact with the multidisciplinary team of specialists from Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Psychiatric Social Work, Clinical Psychology, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Speech Pathology and Audiology and Dietetics.”

Speaking with indianexpress.com, he said that the term movement disorders refer to a group of neurological conditions that cause either increased movements or reduced or slow movements. “Several well-known diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and Huntington’s disease, fall under movement disorders. Patients affected by such diseases present with a wide spectrum of clinical features which include slowness, stiffness and difficulty in walking (Parkinsonism), shaking or trembling of hands and legs,” Pal added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
More from Bangalore

He said, “We have evaluated 2,035 patients at the Neurology OPD and Movement Disorder Clinic at NIMHANS. We have found that many patients have the onset of Parkinson’s disease at less than 45 years of age. This is the onset of the disease at a young age. Parkinson’s disease was always considered to be a disease of the elderly. However, this simple concept of Parkinson’s disease being a geriatric illness has been challenged over the past few decades by several studies that have consistently demonstrated an early onset of the disease.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:48:17 pm
Next Story

Adani mulls $5 billion fundraise after banks push for deleverage: Report

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X