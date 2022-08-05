Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Updated: August 5, 2022 7:35:08 pm
BENGALURU POLICE have arrested a 29-year-old woman who threw her four-year-old daughter from the fourth floor of the apartment she was living in with her family. A case of murder has been registered against the woman following a complaint filed by her husband, the police said on Friday.
A CCTV camera in the apartment building in Sampangi Rama Nagar in central Bengaluru captured images of the woman throwing the child down from the fourth floor of the building and then attempting to jump herself on Thursday. The woman was prevented from jumping by family members.
Initially, when the child was found on the ground floor and taken to hospital, the family claimed the fall occurred accidentally from the terrace. Investigations and the CCTV camera footage showed the child was thrown down by the mother who then attempted to jump herself.
The mother claimed to have committed the crime citing development issues with the child, a police officer said. “We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC based on a complaint by the father against her. She has been arrested. She has committed a grave crime. If at all she suffers from any mental illness this would have to be proved in court,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivasa Gowda.
Subscriber Only Stories
The woman, her child and her brother and wife were at the house when the incident occurred, the police said. The woman is a dentist by qualification but was not practising while her husband is a software engineer, they said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
China suspends climate, military talks with US
Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury
‘We need to see the variant-specific data with respect to long COVID’
Mother throws 4-year-old daughter to death in Bengaluru, arrested
Partha, Arpita sent to jail till Aug 18 in SSC scam
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’ or ‘Minerals Security Partnership’ for UPSC CSE
Kamal Haasan on Vikram success, making movies like Anbe Sivam, Mahanadhi: ‘Audience is a multi-headed monster’
AP LAWCET Results 2022 declared; here’s how to check score card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
Harnaaz Sandhu on her diet, exercise and being bullied for weight gain: ‘It’s not about how you look’
Since ban, authorities in Karnataka seized over 1 lakh kg single use plastic
Internet sensation Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh Police, made to ‘apologise’ for singing
Carter movie review: Netflix’s crazy Korean action film is ambitious, but aggressively stupid