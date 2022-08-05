scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

The mother claimed to have committed the crime citing development issues with the child, a police officer said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 5, 2022 7:35:08 pm
The woman, her child and her brother and wife were at the house when the incident occurred, the police said. (File Photo/Representational)

BENGALURU POLICE have arrested a 29-year-old woman who threw her four-year-old daughter from the fourth floor of the apartment she was living in with her family. A case of murder has been registered against the woman following a complaint filed by her husband, the police said on Friday.

A CCTV camera in the apartment building in Sampangi Rama Nagar in central Bengaluru captured images of the woman throwing the child down from the fourth floor of the building and then attempting to jump herself on Thursday. The woman was prevented from jumping by family members.

Initially, when the child was found on the ground floor and taken to hospital, the family claimed the fall occurred accidentally from the terrace. Investigations and the CCTV camera footage showed the child was thrown down by the mother who then attempted to jump herself.

The mother claimed to have committed the crime citing development issues with the child, a police officer said. “We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC based on a complaint by the father against her. She has been arrested. She has committed a grave crime. If at all she suffers from any mental illness this would have to be proved in court,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivasa Gowda.

More from Bangalore

The woman, her child and her brother and wife were at the house when the incident occurred, the police said. The woman is a dentist by qualification but was not practising while her husband is a software engineer, they said.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:18:45 pm

