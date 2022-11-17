Students ‘offer namaaz’ at sports meet, pro-Hindu groups want parents to boycott Mother Teresa school in Karnataka

Days after Mother Teresa Memorial School in Shankaranarayana village in Karnataka’s Udupi district allegedly played the azaan and made some girls ‘offer namaaz’ during its annual sports meet, pro-Hindu groups like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, among others, said that they would kick off a campaign from Friday, asking villagers to stop sending their children to the school.

Four days ago, the private school faced the ire of pro-Hindu groups and some parents when some girls offered namaaz as part of a cultural programme during their annual sports day meet. Following protests, the school management offered an apology for “hurting religious sentiments”.

Principal and co-founder of the school, Shamitha Rao, was not available for comment.

“The parents who were witness to this incident immediately shared the video across social media, which drew our attention. We learnt that the azaan was forced into the sports meet and the Hindu girls were made to offer namaaz. We staged protests against the school yesterday and approached the education authorities to flag this issue. Now, all pro-Hindu groups are convening to start a campaign, encouraging villagers to send their children to government schools,” Rohit Shetty, a BJP leader from Shankaranarayana said.

The members of the pro-Hindu groups alleged that the school management does not allow girls to wear bangles and bindis and does not give holidays during Hindu festivals. “Hence, we are starting a campaign to create awareness on how Hindu sentiments are being hurt constantly through the actions of such institutions. We also appeal that from next year onwards, children stop enrolling in such institutions that insult Hindu sentiments,” Shetty added.

Sponsored by Mother Teresa Memorial Education Trust, Mangaluru, the school was founded by lady entrepreneurs Renita Lobo and Shamitha Rao. It offers education from LKG to PU and over 1,050 students from 42 villages around Shankaranarayana are studying at the school.