Mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Monday

The mortal remains of Naveen S G, a medical student who was killed in Ukraine, will reach Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Bommai said Naveen’s mortal remains will reach Bengaluru at 3 am. Sources said that his body will be taken directly to his native Chalageri village in Haveri district, 300 km away from the state capital.

Naveen, a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, was killed in shelling on March 1 when he stepped out of a bunker to bring groceries for his juniors. He was the first Indian to die in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The family members, who previously demanded the government to bring back Naveen’s body, on Friday said they were relieved that at least his mortal remains are being brought to Bengaluru. Speaking to The Indian Express, Naveen’s elder brother Harsha SG said they had received a call from the Indian Embassy and also from aviation authorities over the same. “They informed me about bringing my brother’s body on Friday afternoon. They also said that his body will be airlifted on Saturday evening,” he said.