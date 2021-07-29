More fresh Covid cases than recoveries in Karnataka for second consecutive day

A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown in Bengaluru, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Fresh Covid-19 cases (2,052) continued to outnumber recoveries (1,332) in Karnataka as the trend reversed for the second consecutive day. The state had been reporting more recoveries than new cases on a daily basis since mid-May when the effect of the second wave waned.

Bengaluru Urban reported 506 new cases as four other districts reported over a hundred cases each. These include Dakshina Kannada (396), Udupi (174), Mysuru (157), and Hassan (136).

With 35 more fatalities linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, the total toll rose to 36,491. Districts that reported most Covid-19 deaths were Bengaluru Urban (9) and Dakshina Kannada (8).

The total number of active cases in the state is 23,253. While the positivity rate stood at 1.37%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.7%. At the same time, as many as 1,00,224 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the state.

Bengaluru: BBMP chief instructs officials to intensify testing, tracing

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Thursday instructed officials to take precautionary measures and intensify the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing process in areas reporting more cases in Bengaluru.

He directed officials to ensure the spread of Covid-19 is contained soon in areas with increased infection rates, urging officials to “work proactively” and to see to it that all precautionary measures are taken without fail.

Gupta stressed that imposing penalties on citizens not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in public should continue. “At events including weddings, instruction should be given to mandatorily follow Covid norms,” he said.

The Chief Commissioner added, “Testing, tracing, and vaccination must be carried out at clusters with more infection.” During the meeting, Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep noted that an average of 400 Covid cases is being reported daily in the city. “More testing is conducted at places with high Covid infection. Contact tracing is also done along with testing,” he informed.