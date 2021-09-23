Moral policing in Karnataka: Two rightwing activists held in Dakshina Kannada

Two right-wing activists have been arrested in a moral policing case after they allegedly attacked a woman and her male colleague for sitting with their another colleague who was a Muslim.

Sources in Dakshina Kannada district police said those arrested are Geetesh, 29, and Ashok, 34, from Puttur, reportedly members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, who attacked the woman and her colleagues on September 18 in Puttur when she had gone there to get her car released from a local court.

The woman’s car was seized two months ago and to complete the formalities, the woman and her two colleagues stayed in a lodge.

Rajeshwari S, a resident of Anekal and her two friends — Shiva from Kottigere in Bengaluru and Mohammed Arafat from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district — were having food on September 20 when they were attacked. The police sources said that the two abused the woman and attacked the man for speaking with a man from a different faith and took photographs and videos. Puttur police arrived at the spot and brough the situation under control.

In her complaint, Rajeshwari stated that the two accused abused her as she was mingling with a Muslim man.

This is the fourth incident of moral policing in Karnataka in recent days. In Bengaluru, a Muslim woman and her male Hindu colleague were attacked recently for traveling together on a bike while returning from office. Two persons were later arrested in the case.

In Dakshina Kannada district’s Bantwal, six paramedical students were attacked by a five- member gang upon their visit to Karinja temple. Three of them were arrested on the charges of wrongfully restraining the students and attacking them because they belonged to two different communities.

In March, a 23-year-old Muslim man, Aswid Anwar Mohammed, was stabbed for traveling with his Hindu friend from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. Four persons from Bajarandal, a Hindu rightwing organisation, were arrested in the case.