Monsoon tourism picks up in Karnataka; KRS dam, Jog falls see rise in footfall

Monsoon tourism has picked up in Karnataka, especially at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district and Jog falls in Shivamogga district, where hundreds of tourists have been thronging to over the last few days.

According to tourism department officials, since rains started in the Malnad region, tourists have been going to the rain-soaked lush mountains in the Western Ghats to watch waterfalls, especially the Jog falls. “This year, though the monsoon has begun, it has not yet been heavy and that is a major reason for an increase in the footfall of visitors so far,” a tourism department official told The Indian Express.

There is an inflow of over 50,000 cusecs of water at the KRS dam after the heavy rains in Kodagu district in the Western Ghats for the last few days. Whenever the water has to be released from the dam, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which manages it, switches on over 500 LED bulbs that illuminate the gates and water, giving the tourists a spectacular view.

“The lights are projected on the water when the water is released and the gushing water looks like rivers of various colours. LED lights are used to light up the systematically and symmetrically designed area from where the water is released from the dam,” CNNL officials told The Indian Express, adding that the timings to watch the illumination is from 6.55 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, and 6.55 pm to 9 pm during weekends and holidays.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) officials said that the Jog falls registered nearly full occupancy since the monsoon started. “Earlier, June and July, especially the monsoon time, were considered off-season. But after the covid-19 pandemic, there is a change in the trend where people are travelling during the monsoon,” an official said.

The Jog falls located in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district, where the river Sharavathi takes a plunge from a height of 810 feet, is the third-highest waterfall in the country.