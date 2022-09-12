scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Monsoon Session of Karnataka legislature begins today, BJP may push anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka government is looking to table around 10 bills in the session, possibly including one to create an umbrella authority to regulate transport and traffic issues in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo)

The 10-day Monsoon Session of the Karnataka legislature is set to begin in Bengaluru Monday. The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition Congress party is likely to raise several issues against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, ranging from allegations of corruption in various departments, recruitment scams, the recent floods in Bengaluru and communal discord in parts of the state due to policies of the government.

The first day is expected to be marked by expression of condolences for prominent persons who passed away since the previous legislature session held in May. The day’s proceedings are likely to be adjourned thereafter.

A meeting of the business advisory council, chaired by the Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kaggeri and comprising leaders from all parties, will subsequently decide on a broad agenda of issues, bills and subjects for the Monsoon Session. The BJP government is looking to table around 10 bills, including possibly a bill to create an umbrella authority to regulate transport and traffic issues in Bengaluru. Last week, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had indicated a plan “to constitute a separate authority to manage Bengaluru Traffic Density”.

Political Pulse |After the deluge, the blame game: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Bommai suggested that some of the problems with regard to traffic in Bengaluru were due to multiple agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), the public works department and other agencies working according to their own plans rather than as per a comprehensive master plan for the city.

The BJP government is also expected to push through an anti-conversion law for the state which has been stalled due to the ruling party lacking numbers in the state Legislative Council. The BJP now has 41 members in the 75-member council – compared to 26 for Congress and eight for the JD(S) – putting it in a position to pass bills without hurdles from the Opposition.

The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 was introduced in December 2021, but was not tabled in the Legislative Council after being passed by the state Assembly. In May 2022, an ordinance was issued to facilitate the introduction of the anti-conversion law on account of the delay in passage of the Bill. “The decision was taken because there is no clarity on when the Legislative Council will meet again. The ordinance will be in place until a bill is placed in the council whenever it meets again,” law minister J C Madhuswamy had said in May.

The Bill aims to fulfill two demands of the core support base of the right-wing BJP government in the state – prevention of forced religious conversions and unauthorised inter-religious marriages, termed “love-jihad” by the right wing. The Bill was not tabled in the upper house in the Winter Session last year and two sessions this year on account of the BJP fearing its defeat in the council where the combined Opposition – the Congress and JDS – had 41 members and the BJP 32 until July.

Bommai has argued that the law is intended to prevent the abuse of vulnerable sections of society and that it was not intended to target any religion. As per the bill, “No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions.
A jail term of three years to five years, and a fine of Rs 25,000, have been proposed for people violating the law in the case of people from general categories, and a jail term of three to 10 years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 for people converting minors, women, and persons from the SC and ST communities.”

In the case of marriages – where religious conversions have taken place for the convenience of marriage – the marriage will have legal recognition only if the conversion was brought to the notice of a district magistrate 30 days in advance of the conversion and 30 days after conversion, it says.

In the run-up to the introduction of the law in the Assembly last year, there were as many as 39 incidents of attacks on Christian churches and prayer halls – according to data collated by the United Christian Forum and the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties. Cases were filed in some of the cases against the Christian groups under IPC sections for promoting enmity between religious groups and outraging religious feelings.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:32:08 am
