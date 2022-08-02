scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Police seek custody of all arrested as they are yet to ascertain why Mohammed Fazil was their specific target.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 2, 2022 3:31:59 pm
Police investigate the location where the 23-year-old man was killed. (Photos: ANI)

Mangaluru city police of Karnataka claimed to have cracked the murder case of Mohammed Fazil who was hacked to death on July 28 in Surathkal after they arrested six men Tuesday, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that those arrested are Mohan Singh, 26, Srinivas Katipalla, 23, Giridhar, 23, Deekshith, 21, Abhishek, 21, and Suhas Shetty, 29. According to police, the accused took a car from Ajith Castra, 34, luring him to pay Rs 5,000 per day. They took the car for three days.

Shashi Kumar said that the police have approached court to get the custody of the accused for 14 days as they are yet to ascertain why Fazil, 23, was their specific target. “We need to know why Fazil was their target and there can be multiple factors and we can only share it after taking them into custody,” he said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the prime accused Suhas Shetty and Abhishek on the night of July 24 plotted to execute the murder by July 27 afternoon. All the accused met on July 27 and decided to kill Fazil. Next day, Suhas Shetty who is a history-sheeter had to appear for a court hearing. At the same time, the accused were monitoring the movements of Mohammed Fazil and they killed him on the night of July 28, the police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

“Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek hacked Fazil to death, while Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was sitting inside the vehicle and Abhishek kept an eye, while Fazil was being hacked to death,” said Shashi Kumar. The police had also collected CCTV footages to support their conclusions. Castra was arrested two days ago.

More from Bangalore

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by a gang of four masked men on July 28 at the Bee Jay’s clothing store at Surathkal in Karnataka’s Mangalore. The murder occurred amid tensions in Dakshina Kannada over the killing of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, 32, in the Bellare village.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:01:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement