Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mangaluru city police of Karnataka claimed to have cracked the murder case of Mohammed Fazil who was hacked to death on July 28 in Surathkal after they arrested six men Tuesday, taking the total number of arrests to seven.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that those arrested are Mohan Singh, 26, Srinivas Katipalla, 23, Giridhar, 23, Deekshith, 21, Abhishek, 21, and Suhas Shetty, 29. According to police, the accused took a car from Ajith Castra, 34, luring him to pay Rs 5,000 per day. They took the car for three days.
Shashi Kumar said that the police have approached court to get the custody of the accused for 14 days as they are yet to ascertain why Fazil, 23, was their specific target. “We need to know why Fazil was their target and there can be multiple factors and we can only share it after taking them into custody,” he said.
On interrogation, it was revealed that the prime accused Suhas Shetty and Abhishek on the night of July 24 plotted to execute the murder by July 27 afternoon. All the accused met on July 27 and decided to kill Fazil. Next day, Suhas Shetty who is a history-sheeter had to appear for a court hearing. At the same time, the accused were monitoring the movements of Mohammed Fazil and they killed him on the night of July 28, the police officer said.
“Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek hacked Fazil to death, while Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was sitting inside the vehicle and Abhishek kept an eye, while Fazil was being hacked to death,” said Shashi Kumar. The police had also collected CCTV footages to support their conclusions. Castra was arrested two days ago.
Mohammed Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by a gang of four masked men on July 28 at the Bee Jay’s clothing store at Surathkal in Karnataka’s Mangalore. The murder occurred amid tensions in Dakshina Kannada over the killing of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, 32, in the Bellare village.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
