Mohammed Fazil murder: Victim’s father lodges complaint against VHP leader who bragged about killing

Two days after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell bragged that Mohammed Fazil was killed to ‘avenge’ the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, the slain youth’s father Umar Farooq has approached Mangaluru police with a complaint to investigate former’s role in the crime.

Farooq lodged a complaint in this regard with Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday.

Mohammed Fazil, 23, an MBA graduate, was hacked to death by four masked men on July 28 last year inside a clothing store at Surathkal in Karnataka’s Mangalore. Eight people were arrested for the crime.

On Saturday, at the ‘Shaurya Yathre’ event of Bajrang Dal in Tumakuru, Pumpwell claimed that Fazil was murdered to avenge Nettaru’s death. “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not at an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths,” he had said.

After submitting the complaint, Umar said, “It was an act of cowards… eight people killing one person. Also, this is also an attempt to destroy the peace and harmony among communities. This is not the job of Hindus but of those who are wanting to create vote bank by dividing the society. From the day of the murder of my son, I have been saying that there is a person behind the crime and the police need to bring him to justice. Now, I am saying it is Sharan Pumpwell who is behind the killing of my son.”

The police are yet to register a case against Pumpwell. In the Fazil murder case, eight persons were arrested and one of them, Harshith Rao (28), was released on bail in September last year. Those still in judicial custody are:

Suhas Shetty (29), Abhishek (21), Mohan Singh (26), Giridhar (23), Srinivas H (23), Deekshith Poojary (21), and Ajith Crasta (37).

Congress legislator U T Khader said: “He [Pumpwell] is anti-national. They are the ones who are dividing society by creating communal hatred.”

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state general secretary Afsar Kodlipet said, “Police have not registered a case against Sharan Puwpwell. We suspect his role in the murder. We demand his arrest.”