Mohammed Fazil murder: His family should have got compensation from Karnataka govt, says BJP MLA

Days after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell bragged that Mohammed Fazil was killed to “avenge” the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, Mangaluru City North BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty Tuesday said the Karnataka government should have provided compensation to Fazil’s family per the rules.

In an interaction with the media, he said, “Dakshina Kannada district administration had sent a proposal to the state government seeking compensation.”

Mohammed Fazil, an MBA graduate was attacked in Surathkal and murdered on the spot in July last year. His murder came days after that of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Prior to Nettaru’s killing, Masood, 19, was murdered by a gang affiliated with a right-wing organisation in Dakshina Kannada district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai provided Rs 25 lakh compensation from his relief fund to Nettaru’s family and visited their house. Bommai also provided a government job to Praveen Nettaru’s wife, who is presently working in the chief minister’s office.

The Opposition Congress had then criticised Bommai for showing discrimination among victims as the chief minister neither visited nor announced any compensation to the families of Masood or Fazil.

Asked why he did not pay a visit to Fazil’s family members after the death, Bharat Shetty said he chose to stay away as he did not want to add any tension.

Recently, VHP leader Pumpwell said in an event held at Tumakuru “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Following the comment, Fazil’s father Umar Farooq approached the Mangaluru police to investigate the role of the VHP leader in his son’s murder.

Bharat Shetty admitted that IT companies are reluctant to establish their units in the coastal district and Mangaluru city due to its reputation as a communally sensitive area.

“Tourists are interested to visit Mangaluru but Mangaluru city has been portrayed as a “communally-sensitive” area. It is just a perception. But it is true that IT companies are reluctant to set up their units due to the absence of nightlife and entertainment. He also said that he personally believes that the night timings at beaches should be extended which can attract tourists,” Shetty said.