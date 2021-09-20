Modi wave alone will not help BJP win polls in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said the saffron party will not win polls in the southern state riding on the ‘Modi wave’ alone.

While addressing a BJP core committee meeting in Davengere, Yediyurappa said: “We should not be under the notion that we will win all elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone. It is easy to win the Lok Sabha polls in Modi’s name. But for local polls, we will also need to put in efforts to help the fruits of development reach the common people.”

The statement from Yediyurappa came at a time when the party is gearing up to contest multiple zilla, taluk and civic polls under the leadership of new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa had resigned as the chief minister on July 26.

Yediyurappa also cautioned his party colleagues against taking the Opposition lightly in the upcoming elections. “I have a suggestion for all of you. None of you should take the Opposition lightly. They have their own calculations and strengths,” he said.

Yediyurappa even claimed that a few Congress leaders were in touch with BJP leaders. “We need to be cautious about attempts to engineer defections in the party. We have to make a sincere effort to help BJP win 140 seats in the next assembly polls,” he added.

“State Congress president DK Shivakumar is trying to contact BJP legislators but there is no chance of anyone leaving our party. But there is a higher chance of Congress leaders joining the BJP,” he further said.

Yediyurappa also appealed to party functionaries to induct more leaders from the OBC, SC, ST communities and form a team of 20 to 25 women and youth wing leaders at the booth level.

He signed off by stating that he will soon take up a state-wide tour to strengthen the party base.