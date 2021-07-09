PM Narendra Modi lauds R&D initiatives and Covid-19 response at IISc Bangalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday lauded the research and development (R&D) initiatives carried out at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, also highlighting the premier science institute’s role in fighting Covid-19.

“The @iiscbangalore team shared an interesting presentation on their key R&D initiatives in areas like robotics, efforts in education such as training maths/science teachers, COVID-19 work. They emphasised on the need to give importance to health in Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he tweeted after a video conference held with directors of centrally-funded technical institutions in the country.

During the presentation, IISc director G Rangarajan said that the institute is planning to establish a postgraduate medical school and research hospital. He also highlighted IISc’s contribution towards Covid-19 response including the development of ‘CovidWATCH’, a rapid monitoring tool for regions with low smartphone penetration, and its role in the Covid serosurvey carried out by the government, among others.

It may be noted that the institute is now developing a Covid vaccine, expected to be rapidly producible at a large scale. Explaining this, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had claimed that the vaccine was “promising, as the results show a better neutralising effect as compared to other existing vaccines.”

Meanwhile, IISc had also developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM (litre per minute) capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College. Professor Rangarajan said the oxygen output is about 90 per cent, and hence more efficient than the Chinese concentrators, the output of which is about 40-50 per cent.

Last year, IISc had developed a tool named ‘Covid-19 Workplace Readiness Indicator,’ in collaboration with the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The advisory tool was recommended by the state government to various organisations in the state when operations resumed in compliance with ‘Unlock-1’ guidelines in June 2020.