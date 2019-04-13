PM Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: BJP rally in Bangalore Central’s Palace Grounds shortly

Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his campaign on Saturday and will address a public meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In his first rally in the city, Modi will hope to woo voters from the three constituencies, Bangalore Central, North and South as well as Bangalore rural and Chikkaballapur constituency. Recently BJP president Amit Shah held a road show in the city outskirts that falls under Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi will address the gathering in Bengaluru at around 7 pm, where the tight security measures have been taken up by the Bengaluru city police. The City Traffic police have diverted the traffic and issued an advisory to the public regarding the parking of vehicles in and around Sri Krishna Vihar Palace grounds. The parking arrangements have been made for buses, cars and two-wheelers at Circus ground and Tripuravasini ground.