PM Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: BJP rally in Bangalore Central’s Palace Grounds shortly
PM Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: BJP is gearing up for PM Narendra Modi's first rally in Bengaluru today. Over 90 lakh voters spread across five constituencies in and around the city will be listening to what the BJP has to offer.
Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his campaign on Saturday and will address a public meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In his first rally in the city, Modi will hope to woo voters from the three constituencies, Bangalore Central, North and South as well as Bangalore rural and Chikkaballapur constituency. Recently BJP president Amit Shah held a road show in the city outskirts that falls under Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.
Modi will address the gathering in Bengaluru at around 7 pm, where the tight security measures have been taken up by the Bengaluru city police. The City Traffic police have diverted the traffic and issued an advisory to the public regarding the parking of vehicles in and around Sri Krishna Vihar Palace grounds. The parking arrangements have been made for buses, cars and two-wheelers at Circus ground and Tripuravasini ground.
Live Blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds. Follow LIVE updates here.
Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic diversion from International airport towards west, south and north part of Bengaluru
From International airport towards west, south and North part of Bengaluru K.I.A.L. – Hebbal Flyover underpass – Rt.Turn – Kuvempu Circle – Lt.Turn – B.E.L. Circle – Sadashivanagar P.S. Jn., - Rt.Turn – B.H.E.L. Circle – Lt.Turn – Maramma Circle – Margosa Road – K.C.General Hospital and move further ahead.
PM tweets on his way, says Tamil Nadu DMK-Congress alliance "in big trouble."
While PM Modi is on his way for his Bengaluru address, he tweets that the political climate in Tamil Nadu is not in favour of the DMK-Congress alliance.
Political climate in Tamil Nadu clearly favours NDA. Have a look at pictures from Theni.
DMK-Congress are in big trouble. Their rallies are witnessing very thin attendance which is why they're trying all sorts of tricks to draw crowds. But, people have decided to reject them
Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic diversion from International airport towards East part of Bengaluru
From International airport towards East part of Bengaluru KIAL– Hebbal Flyover underpass – Lt.Turn – Outer Ring Road – Nagawara Jn., - Tannery Road – Hennur Junction and move further ahead
Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic diversion from Bengaluru East towards International airport
Due to the BJP rally at Palace ground, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised vehicle users to use the following route to reach their destination. From Bengaluru East towards International airport M.G.Road – Kamaraja Road – Thomas Cafe – Wheeler Road – I.T.C. Bridge – M.S.Nagar – I.O.C Bridge – Banaswadi Main Road – Lt.Turn – Outer Ring Road – Hennur Ring Road – Nagawara Jn., - Rt.Turn – Thanisandra Main Road – Hegde Nagar – Kattigehalli – Lt.Turn – Bagalur Cross – and move towards K.I.A.L. 3
Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic diversion from Bengaluru South towards International airport
Due to the BJP rally at Palace ground, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised vehicle users to use the following route to reach their destination. From Bengaluru South towards International airport - Basaveswara Circle – Old High Grounds P.S. Jn., - Lt.Turn – T.Chowdaiah Road – Windsor Manor Jn., Cauvery Theater Jn., - Lt.Turn – Bashyam Circle – Rt. Turn – Jeevraj Alwa Road – Sadshivanagar P.S. Jn., - New BEL Road – Hebbal Flyover and move towards K.I.A.L
Thousands await PM Modi's arrival at Palace Grounds.
Crowds gathering around. PM Modi to arrive soon at Sri Krishna Vihar, believed to be BJP's lucky venue.
Modi in Bengaluru: LIVE updates
Team Indian Express Bengaluru brings to you LIVE Updates from Palace Grounds where PM Narendra Modi is about to begin his address.
Modi in Bengaluru LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega BJP rally in Bengaluru Palace Grounds at 6.45 pm today. With the polling day fast approaching in Karnataka, it is expected to boost the party's image and influence among voters.
Bengaluru is home to over 90 lakh voters from across five constituencies spread in and around the city. BJP expects more than 2 lakh voters for the rally. As many as 11 huge LED screens have been installed at the venue.
In 2014, all the three city constituencies; Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North went the BJP way with margins of more than one lakh votes. In Bangalore South and North, the margin of victory was more than two lakh votes. The state leadership is confident of repeating the fete for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as well.
However, competition is tough in Bangalore Central this time and a triangular contest is expected with multilingual actor Prakash Raj jumping into the fray as an independent candidate.
Bangalore South constituency has also hit headlines this time as BJP unexpectedly announced 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya as their candidate over popular choice Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of former union minister Ananth Kumar.
Modi in Bengaluru: LIVE updates
Team Indian Express Bengaluru brings to you LIVE Updates from Palace Grounds where PM Narendra Modi is about to begin his address.