Modi govt implementing teachings of Karnataka Lingayat seer: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the 115th Shivakumar Swamiji Jayanti in Tumakuru, an event hosted by Siddaganga Mutt. He said the Narendra Modi government was treading on the path shown by the late Shivakumara Swamiji by implementing ‘Trividha Dasoha’ (three-pronged commensality) offering free food, education and shelter.

“The BJP government has implemented the principles of Shivakumara Swamiji on ground. We are giving five kg rice, given a new dimension to education through the new National Education Policy (NEP) where anyone can get technical and medical education in their own language and gave roof to three crore people in seven years. During the Covid-19 pandemic, 80 crore people were given free meals,” Shah said.

He said: “Feeding 10,000 children everyday, imparting free education to them and giving them shelter could only be achieved by a ‘Karma Yogi’ like Swamiji. The pontiff implemented the preachings of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on ground and turned the Mutt into a centre for elevating people.”

The Mutt is one of the most influential religious institutions for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in Karnataka. The Lingayats account for about 17 per cent of the state’s population.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced to name the mid-day meal scheme in the state after Shivakumar Swami. The request to name the mid-day meal programme after the seer was made by former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, BJP vice-president.

The BJP government has also decided to call the birth anniversary of the Lingayat seer as day of service (Dasoha). This is in remembrance of the programmes of mass feeding and mass education initiated by him. The seer died in 2019.

Later in the evening, Amit Shah launched the Karnataka government’s initiative to establish ‘Nandini Ksheera Samridhi Sahakara Bank’. “Karnataka is the only state to set up an exclusive bank for the milk producers,” Shah said.

Besides launching the logo of the cooperative bank, Shah inaugurated “Yashaswini” health insurance scheme for members of cooperative institutes.