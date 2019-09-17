On PM Modi’s birthday, will turn Bengaluru’s VV Puram Food Street into ‘model street’: Tejasvi Surya

From Tuesday, Bengaluru’s renowned food street at VV Puram will embark on a more hygienic and environment-friendly makeover, according to Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya.

Surya said that on occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, steps will be initiated to turn VV Puram food street into a “model street”, by modernising “ancillary facilities available”.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Surya said the transformation of the street will be brought about in seven ways.

Tomorrow, on the occasion of PM Shri @narendramodi‘s birthday, we’ll work towards transforming VV Puram Food Street into Model Street for Bengaluru in 7 ways 1. We’ve directed eateries of Food Street to stop using plastic bottles, paper cups, paper & non-decomposable leaf plates pic.twitter.com/TiixVOxyrB — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 16, 2019

According to the MP, eateries in the street have been directed to refrain from using plastic bottles, paper cups, and non-decomposable leaf plates as a primary measure. It has been recommended that food be served only in steel plates or other reusable material.

Along with this, drinking water in water dispensers will be made available for all customers, according to the plan.

At the same time, a complete ban on non-pedestrian traffic will be enforced from 7 pm on weekends, the MP said.

To ensure hygiene, Surya said BBMP health inspectors have been asked to cancel the licence of stalls failing to comply with the standards and laws in place. “Waste segregation is a must. BBMP to look after compliance,” he wrote on Twitter.

Explaining further on the steps taken to ensure that VV Puram food street is turned to a “model street”, Surya added, “In 15 days, we’ll ensure centralized chemical-free zero enzyme dishwaters are installed along the street. To provide for better safety, each outlet will install CCTVs & appoint guards for the street. We’ve requested Rotary Club Basavangudi to be nodal point for the work.”

A popular area among foodies in Bengaluru, the Visveswarapuram Food Street is located near Sajjan Rao Circle in Basavangudi. The area is known for the variety of food choices it offers, all vegetarian.