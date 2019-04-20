Moderate rainfall expected in Bangalore this weekend

Bengaluru is likely to have moderate showers during the evening or late evening hours this weekend(April 20- 21).

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre(KSNDMC), moderate rain with showers with thunder activity with 7.6 to 35.5 mm rain city may expect in the next 24 hours.

From the last three days, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds were experienced in Bengaluru and some parts of the south interior and north interior Karnataka.

On April 18, the heavy rainfall, spanning more than three hours in Bengaluru, Tumakauru and Dodaballapur resulted in the uprooting of trees and killing a motorist after a tree fell on him in Bengaluru according to city corporation- Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike(BBMP).

According to reports, two people died in Doddaballapur due to wall collapse after heavy downpour in the district on April 18.

On 17 April Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy has directed the officials of BBMP and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company(BESCOM) to be on alert to avoid any mishap from the unexpected rains.

“Bengaluru gets its first summer shower this year, bringing down the higher than normal mercury levels, much to the relief of citizens. Meanwhile, it’s time for the BBMP, BESCOM and other officials to be on alert to avoid any mishap from the unexpected rains,” said Kumaraswamy on Twitter.

According to BESCOM, the rain from the last three days has brought down more than 58 electricity poles, due to the tree branches fell on electric cables and disrupting power supply across Bengaluru. According to the senior BESCOM official, the BESCOM helpline has received more than 17,878 complaints on power outages in the city.