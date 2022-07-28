Model school experiment in Karnataka’s Ramanagara hits many roadblocks, officials say politics at play

Pavithra K is a worried parent who is against sending her son and daughter to a model school in Shanubhoganahalli, which is located five kilometers away from their existing school in Kyasapura.

“I am not willing to send my children to the model school because they are already adjusted to their school in Kyasapura. Moreover, the model school is located 5 km away and we do not have faith in the transportation services of the government. I shifted my children from private school to a government school. After hearing about the model school initiative, my children want to go back to model school again,” said Pavithra.

The Karnataka government initiative aims to have one model school per panchayat and encourage students from other adjoining schools in the panchayat to seek education there. (Express Photo) The Karnataka government initiative aims to have one model school per panchayat and encourage students from other adjoining schools in the panchayat to seek education there. (Express Photo)

Similarly many villagers in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, which is under the charge of Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, are vehemently opposed to the idea of model school which is now gaining steam.

The Karnataka government initiative aims to have one model school per panchayat and encourage students from other adjoining schools in the panchayat to seek education there. Not only students, it also will merge the teachers and headmaster of different schools to the model school. The objective of the initiative is to address several issues plaguing the education system in Karnataka, including shortage of teachers, low admission rates, stiff competition from private schools and lack of quality education.

The ambitious model school experiment is gaining momentum in Ramanagara district, where taluk level and district level education officials are already in talks with multiple corporate leaders for funding the infrastructure needs of model schools through their corporate social responsibility activities. According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Ramanagara, Ganganna Swamy, the corporates are funding model schools after laying out certain important criteria.

“Instead of funding 10-12 schools in one panchayat, the companies can now fund one school per panchayat as part of the CSR activities. However, the companies want a minimum of 200 students in a school with two-three acres of land. In Ramanagara district, we are experimenting with model schools in Sankighatta, Tippasandra and Shanubhoganahalli, wherein companies have shown interest in funding for infrastructure needs. Moreover, they are also ready to provide mini vans to transport children from one panchayat to another,” said Swamy.

Parents give thumbs down to model school

However, the ground reality paints a different picture. Villagers fear that the many government schools will be shut in the garb of model school development. In fact, Ramanagara district currently has 1,300 schools and 127 panchayats. Going by the guidelines of the model school initiative, of one school per panchayat, there is a fear among the villagers that the number of schools in the district will reduce to 127.

According to local education officers, villagers in Ramanagara, Magadi and Kanakapura taluk are opposing the model school initiative tooth and nail. (Express Photo) According to local education officers, villagers in Ramanagara, Magadi and Kanakapura taluk are opposing the model school initiative tooth and nail. (Express Photo)

According to local education officers, villagers in Ramanagara, Magadi and Kanakapura taluk are opposing the model school initiative tooth and nail. “It is a matter of prestige, concern and safety, which the parents consider when their parents are studying in a school close to their home. In Magadi, we are facing a dicey situation where politics has taken centrestage,” said an education official in Ramanagara district.

“Local political leaders are brainwashing the parents and are belittling our efforts to provide quality education. If the parents are willing to send their children to a private school which is 10 km away, why can’t they send them to a government school which is hardly 5 km away?” the officer added.

In fact, the model school initiative in Magadi taluk has already taken a backseat after students of Baginagere village were exempted from joining it. “Villagers of Baginagere begged us to spare their students and the school from being transported or merged to a model school in Sankighatta. To put the situation under control, we have now decided to exempt the 43 students of government school in Baginagere from seeking education in a model school in Sankighatta,” said the DDPI official.

Not just Baginagere, schools in Ramanagara taluk are also seeing a resistance against merging to the model school. The Ramanagara taluk currently has 285 schools; 10-15 schools in each panchayat. Most of these schools have either no teachers or less than 25 students. Education officials believe that students in villages are opting for private schools and in some villages, the population of children under the age of 10 is very less, leading to low admission rates in some schools.

Villagers fear that the many government schools will be shut in the garb of model school development. (Express Photo) Villagers fear that the many government schools will be shut in the garb of model school development. (Express Photo)

Babugowda, headmaster of the higher primary school in Kyasapura, told The Indian Express that the management has failed to convince the parents and villagers on shifting the students to model school. “We called for a parents-teachers conference last week to discuss the model school initiative, but parents are just not ready to listen. We have over 70 students and just four teachers. The teachers are feeling overburdened managing many subjects and model schools would at least ease this process,” said Babugowda.

Manjula, a parent and also a cook at the school, wants the government to develop the existing school. “I have been cooking the midday meals at Kyasapura school for 15 years now. I don’t want students to be shifted to a model school, instead it would be better if the government develops the existing school and provides quality education. I will also stop cooking midday meals and quit my job in case the students are shifted to the model school,” said Manjula.

Population impacts admission rates

If Kyasapura is against the model school initiative, students of Chamanahalli primary school, which is 2 km away from Kyasapura, tell a different story. This is a zero-school teacher with nine students out of which six are girls and three are boys who are studying from class 1-5.

Girisha JP, a teacher who is on deputation, said: “There are very few children (under the age of 10) in this village and the school hardly gets any admission. This is because the family planning mindset is changing and the village does not want to produce more than one child. In fact, this year the school has recorded zero admissions. Students in this school feel isolated and left out and they are yearning to go to a new school with new facilities ,more teachers and more students. However, the parents want assurance of a consistent transportation facility.”

Demerits shadowing model schools

While there are recommendations given by education officers to the government about the model schools in Ramanagara taluk, Shanubhoganahalli government school – which is shortlisted as one of the model schools- has already set the ball rolling. The school is now being expanded in terms of the number of classrooms to accommodate students from adjoining villages. However, Manjula SK, headmistress of the school believes that the school needs to be spaced out in every aspect to accommodate other students.

“The school needs computer labs, toilets, library, classrooms, extra space in the dining hall, to accommodate students from neighboring villages. We are now experimenting with students of class 6-7 from neighboring villages including Kanva, Kyasapura, Chamanahalli, Vaddadadoddi, and Danayakanapura, wherein we are expected to get over 30 students. We also need to work on providing transportation facilities by arranging buses. With many shortcomings, we can only wait till the next academic year to go ahead with the model school,” said Manjula.

A cluster resource person (CRP) of Ramanagara taluk mentioned that transportation is the biggest challenge in making model schools a success. “If arranging buses and minivans is a problem, getting drivers and cleaners is another big challenge. The maintenance of the bus (fuel, painting, washing) will be under the responsibility of the school development and monitoring committee but there is no clarity on the accountability when something untoward happens while students are being transported from one school to another.”