Mobile phone prank turns fatal, friend stabs to death Bengaluru housekeeping worker

During the quarrel, the accused allegedly went into the kitchen, picked up a knife, and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. (Representative Image)

A prank involving a hidden mobile phone turned fatal after a housekeeping worker in Bengaluru was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Marathahalli police station under Sections 103 (murder) and 311 (using any deadly weapon to cause grievous injury or death while committing robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Ramu Basappa Pattad, 35, hailing from Kuruvinakoppa village of Kalaghatagi taluk in Dharwad district.

The victim, Parashuram Mangalagatti, was staying in a rented house near the BESCOM office on Chowdeshwari Road in Marathahalli along with friends Hanumanth Doddamani and the accused. All of them worked as housekeeping staff at KIMS Hospital in Mahadevapura.