Bengaluru police register cases against fintech firms over investment scheme

The cases were registered based on complaints filed by investors (File photo for representative use).

The Varthur police in Bengaluru have registered two cases against Gurgaon-based fintech firms Transactree Technologies Pvt Ltd and One MobiKwik Systems Ltd over allegations of cheating and misuse of investor funds through the ‘MobiKwik Xtra’ investment scheme.

According to the police, the cases were registered based on complaints filed by investors who alleged that the companies lured users with promises of fixed-deposit-like returns and easy withdrawals, but later failed to return the invested amounts.

In one complaint filed on May 14, investor Arjeet Singh Benchhor alleged that nearly Rs 4 lakh invested by him through the platform remained blocked and could not be withdrawn. The complaint further alleged that investor funds were diverted and used in violation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.