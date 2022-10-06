Mob enters heritage Madrasa to perform pooja in Karnataka, 9 persons booked

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Bidar district after participants of a Dussehra procession allegedly barged into the premises of Mahmud Gawan, a heritage Madrasa, and performed pooja in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident came to light when purported video clips of the incident went viral on Thursday, where the mob entered the Madrasa and performed pooja and chanted slogans. On Thursday, members of muslim community staged protest in front of the town police station and demanded action against those who violated the norms and entered the Madrasa.

Currently maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Mahmud Gawan Madrasa was built in 1472 by Mahmud Gawan in Persian-style. Following Thursday’s incident, one Syed Mubhashir Ali filed a complaint with the market police station and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar told the media that nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure and they are yet to arrest the accused. The police have deployed security near the site.

Sources said that devotees of Bhavani Mandir every year perform a symbolic pooja during Dussehra near Gawan Madrasa, which is believed to have once housed a peepal tree. Devotees are known to break coconuts near the Madrasa. While the members of Muslim community alleged that the structure has been damaged due to the breaking of coconuts, the police officials are yet to confirm the same.