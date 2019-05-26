Mob attack on Bangalore Alliance University campus after Mercedes accident kills villager

After a Mercedes-Benz car of a student mowed down a 30-year-old biker on the outskirts of Bangalore, around 80 villagers vandalised the Alliance private university campus.

According to police, the villagers alleged that the fatal road accident involved a group of students from Alliance University. On May 21, around 1.10 pm near the Avadadhenahalli bus stop, in the outskirts of Bangalore, the victim, Munraju was crossing the road on his bike, where a Mercedes-Benz car, belonging to a student at the university mowed down the victim. The driver, identified Rajesh, was thrashed by passers-by.

Munraju was rushed to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The city police registered the case. Meanwhile, the news of the accident spread in the village and villagers started blaming the students of the university. The angry villagers barged into the university premises and vandalised the security cabin, offices and cars parked inside the university campus.

The incident happened on May 22. In the complaint to the local police accessed by Indianexpress.com, Manivannan, a security guard from the university said, “Around 60-80 members mob from the nearby village entered inside the university campus and smashed the cars parked in the campus, vandalised the security office and also threatened the students in the campus.”