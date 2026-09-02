Once rivals, Maharashtra and Karnataka groups unite to fight ‘Hindi imposition’

Setting aside a decade-long rivalry marked by fierce border disputes, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) have formed a joint front against national political narratives, alleged Hindi imposition, and central tax disparities.
The two regional outfits met in Bengaluru Tuesday after a 13-year hiatus, having last engaged officially in 2013 over the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination language controversy, to establish a unified platform titled ‘Indian Languages Forum’.
An MNS delegation led by party leader Sandeep Deshpande met KRV chief T A Narayana Gowda and other office-bearers to draft a 10-point common minimum programme aimed at safeguarding regional language identity and state rights.
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The two organisations plan to host a national forum convention in New Delhi between October and November, and to extend invitations to representatives from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa, West Bengal, and Punjab.
“The Central government and the national parties have been killing the interests of the South Indian states, be it in GST, language imposition, or regional political parties. There is a sense of urgency for South Indian organisations to unite and fight it,” said B Sannirappa, state chief secretary of the KRV.
Deshpande added that the MNS is also reaching out to regional political parties across southern India, including planned visits to Tamil Nadu.
Key grievances
During Tuesday’s meeting, both groups highlighted structural issues they argue disadvantage high-contributing states. Both Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute substantial revenue to the Centre but receive a disproportionately lower share in return. The forum will advocate for the rationalisation of the devolution of central taxes.
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Concerns were raised that upcoming constituency delimitation based on population will further dilute political representation for states with lower population growth, leaving states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with significantly higher numbers of MPs compared to Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Both groups agreed that current MPs affiliated with national parties such as the BJP and Congress fail to champion regional demands effectively.
KRV leaders cited recent narratives from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as a threat attempting to marginalise regional language politics and identity movements.
Setting aside Belagavi border row
While the MNS and KRV have clashed for over two decades over regional supremacy, particularly regarding the border district of Belagavi, both groups agreed to prioritise their shared fight over regional identity.
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KRV representatives stated they have no objection to people in Belagavi learning Marathi, provided they also learn Kannada given Belagavi’s official status as part of Karnataka.
Discussions also touched upon Kannada-speaking populations in Maharashtra districts such as Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur, with MNS leaders reiterating that residents should learn Marathi while respecting local culture.
Though Karnataka accepted the Mahajan Commission report, which recommended that Belagavi remain in Karnataka, while Maharashtra rejected it as biased, both groups acknowledged that their shared grievances against central policies outweigh local territorial disputes.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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