Once rivals, Maharashtra and Karnataka groups unite to fight ‘Hindi imposition’

MNS and KRV join hands to launch the Indian Languages Forum, focusing on language rights, tax disparities and regional representation.

Setting aside a decade-long rivalry marked by fierce border disputes, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) have formed a joint front against national political narratives, alleged Hindi imposition, and central tax disparities.

The two regional outfits met in Bengaluru Tuesday after a 13-year hiatus, having last engaged officially in 2013 over the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination language controversy, to establish a unified platform titled ‘Indian Languages Forum’.

An MNS delegation led by party leader Sandeep Deshpande met KRV chief T A Narayana Gowda and other office-bearers to draft a 10-point common minimum programme aimed at safeguarding regional language identity and state rights.