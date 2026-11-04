Olympic gold medal stolen from ex-hockey captain M M Somaya’s Bengaluru home

The 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal won by former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya was among the valuables stolen when burglars broke into his Bengaluru home in the New Thippasandra area in the early hours of October 28.

Three other international medals, gold and silver articles, and Rs 30,000 in cash were also stolen, the Indiranagar police said.

In his police complaint, Somaya, 67, said, “On October 28, 2026, at around 7.15 am, my neighbour noticed that the door of my house was open and informed me that there was a suspicion of theft. On checking CCTV footage from the neighbouring house, it was found that two unknown persons had entered my house at around 2.34 am after breaking open the door and stolen valuables.”