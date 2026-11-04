Olympic gold medal stolen from ex-hockey captain M M Somaya’s Bengaluru home

The 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal won by former Indian hockey captain M M Somaya was among the valuables stolen when burglars broke into his Bengaluru home in the New Thippasandra area in the early hours of October 28.
Three other international medals, gold and silver articles, and Rs 30,000 in cash were also stolen, the Indiranagar police said.
In his police complaint, Somaya, 67, said, “On October 28, 2026, at around 7.15 am, my neighbour noticed that the door of my house was open and informed me that there was a suspicion of theft. On checking CCTV footage from the neighbouring house, it was found that two unknown persons had entered my house at around 2.34 am after breaking open the door and stolen valuables.”
Somaya and his family had left Bengaluru for Kodagu around 5 am on October 25.
Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said two special teams had been formed to track down the accused.
“We are examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to track the suspects and establish their movements,” a police officer said on Wednesday.
Asian Games medals also stolen
Among the stolen items was the gold medal Somaya won as part of the Indian men’s hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The burglars also took his silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, and another bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.
Other stolen valuables include two gold coins weighing 72 grams each, another gold coin weighing eight grams, a 10-gram gold bangle, silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams, a silver vessel weighing 80 grams and Rs 30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 3.53 lakh.
Somaya, a three-time Olympian who represented India in 1980, 1984, and 1988, captained the Indian team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1985.
Somaya writes to CM Shivakumar
Somaya has also written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, seeking his intervention for a thorough and time-bound investigation.
Pointing to the national significance of the stolen Olympic medal, he urged the chief minister to sensitise police authorities to the importance of the case and ensure that all necessary resources were deployed to recover the medal and other valuables.
Describing the Olympic gold medal as irreplaceable, Somaya said it was India’s last Olympic gold in men’s hockey and held immense significance for the country and the history of Indian sport. He said the medal represented years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to the nation.