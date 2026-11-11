Former India hockey captain M M Somaya’s 1980 Olympic gold medal, which was stolen from his Bengaluru home last month along with seven other medals, has been recovered, the police said Wednesday, adding that they arrested two men for the theft.

All the stolen articles—eight medals, a camera, a Kodagu dagger, an Olympic kit bag—and the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime had been recovered, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said at a press conference.

The police said they arrested Manikya, alias Manikanta, 31, a labourer, and Bharat, 25, near Hagalahalli Cross in Ramanagara on Monday. They confessed to committing the theft along with a third associate, who is on the run, according to the police.